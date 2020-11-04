Criminalising worship would be ‘serious overstep of power’

4 November 2020

A group of 71 church leaders from varying traditions and backgrounds have signed a pre-action letter asking the government not to impose a ban on worship services during the second national lockdown.

Rev. Dr Peter Sanlon, vicar of Emmanuel Anglican Church in Tunbridge Wells and one of the signatories, speaks to BBC Radio Kent about why church leaders have come together to challenge this move.

“We are challenging the legality of the government’s actions,” he explains. While churches across the nation are concerned to look after people’s physical, mental and spiritual well-being, the government “will have exceeded its authority” if it choosing to criminalise gathering to worship: “this would be a really serious overstep of power,” Peter explains.

3 November 2020
BBC Radio Kent

