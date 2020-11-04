Criminalising worship is ‘unnecessary’ and an ‘infringement on basic liberty’

4 November 2020

Religious leaders from various backgrounds and faiths have all challenged the government on its plans to criminalise meeting for worship during the second national lockdown.

A group of 71 church leaders has signed a pre-action letter asking the government not to impose the ban on worship services. One of the signatories, Rev. Douglas McCallum of Cambridge Presbyterian Church, is joined by Abdul Choudhuri, Chair of Peterborough’s Join Mosques Council, to discuss what they describe as government overreach.

“Meeting together isn’t secondary for Christians,” explains Douglas, “it’s very important … What we provide is the most essential public service … We want to honour the government, which is why we’re trying to engage them in this dialogue.” However, he says, if this is passed in Parliament, this would represent a massive “government overreach” and encroach on “our basic religious liberty.”

3 November 2020
BBC Radio Cambridgeshire

Find out more about Church lockdown
View other articles
  • Share

Related articles

All content has been loaded.

Take action

Join our email list to receive the latest updates for prayer and action.

Sign up

Find out more about the legal support we're giving Christians.

Find out more

Help us put the hope of Jesus at the heart of society.

Donate now