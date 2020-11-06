Criminalising worship gatherings ‘an outrageous breach of freedom of religion’

As of this week, churches in England are being told they cannot open for in-person worship services during the second national lockdown. Tim Dieppe, Christian Concern’s Head of Public Policy, speaks to RT News about how this new legislation is great blow to freedom of religion.

“We’re in the extraordinary position of [meeting to worship] being illegal – a criminal offence to gather together to worship God or to gather together to pray,” Tim explains. “Church meetings have been done in a very secure way, transmission of coronavirus in English churches has not happened … This is a massive breach of freedom, not to be allowed to gather to worship God.”

5 November 2020

RT News

