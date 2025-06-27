College Revolution: reclaiming higher education for Christ

Education Team Administrator, Emily Bourne, shares the latest update on an exciting new college which is seeking to bring a distinctive Christian witness to the Higher Education system in the UK.

We have previously reported on the challenges faced by Christians at university. But at a time when many institutions seem to be crumbling, succumbing to the weight of secular ideologies, a bold and prayerful initiative is rising in the Oxford area.

This October, Selden College will open its doors to its first cohort of students—young men and women who will be formed not only in academic excellence but in Christian virtue, worship, and wisdom at university level.

Recovering a lost heritage

Named after John Selden, a 17th-century polymath and defender of the Protestant faith, Selden College seeks to recover the rich heritage of Christian higher education.

Its vision is clear: to glorify God in the arena of higher education and to prepare faithful Christian leaders for family, church, and nation. The founding Principal is Dr Timothy Edwards D.Phil (Oxon), former Academic Dean & Fellow of Theology and Hebrew at New Saint Andrews College, a Christian Liberal Arts college in Idaho, USA.

Unlike many Christian colleges already in existence that focus solely on theology or ministry, Selden offers a broad, rigorous curriculum rooted in the classical Christian liberal arts tradition covering a wider range of subjects. Students will study not only theology and classical languages, but history, literature, law, and philosophy—all illuminated by the light of Scripture. As the college’s motto states, “The entrance of your words brings light.”

Most importantly, the college will not seek or accept government funding, ensuring that its mission remains as untainted by secular pressures as possible and securely rooted in a biblical worldview. The faculty will model Christian scholarship, integrating faith and learning in every subject. Worship, hospitality, mentorship, and sung Psalms will be woven into the fabric of daily life for the students and lecturers. This will be quite different from a ‘normal’ university experience.

Selden College is just one example of a growing movement across the country which is seeking to transform culture through Christian education initiatives which are not funded by the state.

Education Revolution

Julie Burrows, Development Manager at Selden College, says that “a generation of Christian leaders (public and private) is needed who are theologically literate, historically and philosophically astute, and competent to understand the biblical heritage that has shaped the laws and customs of the British Isles over its history.”

That is why over the past few years the Education Department at Christian Concern has met regularly with those who have understood the urgent need to develop new Christian schools, learning centres, home education hubs and even universities.

Alongside supporting those seeking to influence in state funded schools, it has been a joy to inspire and encourage such new Christ-centred projects through our second Education Revolution Conference earlier this year, with many individuals and organisations in attendance, including Selden College.

What next?

The support of others will be critical for those starting new education initiatives because any journey of faith is ultimately a spiritual battle. If you have practical gifts or financial resources that could be an answer to prayer for these emerging initiatives, please do contact our Education Department.

During the summer, as preparations are being made for the new academic term, please join in prayer for initiatives like Selden College that they will be able to be sources of light to a needy world. For more information about Selden College, please visit their website.

