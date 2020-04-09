‘Churches should be allowed to offer prayer in a time of crisis’

9 April 2020

Bishop Michael Nazir-Ali, former Bishop of Rochester, talks to BBC Radio 5 Live about whether churches should be allowed to be open during the nationwide lockdown.

He calls for there to be an open discussion of churches’ freedom to open their doors to offer prayer to those in need, provided that safety is not compromised. He concludes that churches being open for individual prayer is no different from supermarkets being open – spiritual needs must also be met in addition to physical needs.

8 April 2020
BBC Radio 5 Live

