Churches in Scotland win right to open in landmark ruling

30 March 2021

Last week, 27 Scottish church leaders won a landmark victory after the Scottish High Court ruled that it was both unconstitutional and a breach of human rights to impose a blanket ban on gathered worship in Scotland.

Rev. Dr William Philip, one of the 27 church leaders, spoke to BBC Radio 4’s Sunday Programme about the win.

Joshua Rozenburg also explained the ruling, discussing why this wasn’t just an important win for Scotland, but also more generally for Europe.

28 March 2021
BBC Radio 4

