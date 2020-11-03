Church worship service ban ‘just not proportional’

3 November 2020

A group of church leaders from different denominations and traditions has agreed to start a legal challenge of the government’s decision to close churches in the new lockdown set to begin on Thursday 5 November.

71 church leaders have signed the pre-action letter asking the government not to impose a ban on worship services, saying they will pursue a judicial review to overturn the ban if necessary.

One of the signatories, Pastor Oliver Allmand-Smith of Trinity Grace Church in Ramsbottom, spoke to BBC Radio 2 about why he signed the letter: “You will be able to go to the garden centre, so that places worshippers in the position of being free to go and buy a plant mixed with strangers. That to us is just not proportional.”

