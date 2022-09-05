Church of England ‘thinks it is a risk to the people of the United Kingdom’

5 September 2022

Rev. Dr Bernard Randall, a school chaplain who lost his job after preaching a sermon upholding freedom of belief and expressing Church of England teaching, speaks to GB News’ Calvin Robinson after revelations that the Church of England’s Diocese of Derby labelled him as a risk to children.

Bernard explained that the end of the safeguarding risk assessment said “Because of some scripture supporting Rev. Randall’s views, the church itself is a risk factor.”

Calvin Robinson replied: “That is the crux right there…it thinks that it is a safeguarding risk to the people of the United Kingdom, which is why it won’t preach the good word any more.”

GB News
4 Sep 2022

View other articles
  • Share

Related articles

All content has been loaded.

Take action

Join our email list to receive the latest updates for prayer and action.

Sign up

Find out more about the legal support we're giving Christians.

Find out more

Help us put the hope of Jesus at the heart of society.

Donate now