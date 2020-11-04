Church families ‘want to be together in Christian worship’

4 November 2020

Rev. Dr Peter Sanlon tells BBC South East Today why, he and other church leaders are challenging the government’s plan to ban worship services during the November lockdown.

“In my own church, we’ve had four families who’ve had bereavements due to Covid, so we’re very sensitive to that. But those families – who’ve lost loved ones – they want to meet together in Christian worship.”

3 November 2020
BBC South East

