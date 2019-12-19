Can you remove ‘Lord Jesus’ from the nativity?

19 December 2019

One school in Chingford, London, has hit the headlines for changing the lyrics to ‘Away in a Manger’ from ‘little Lord Jesus’ to ‘little baby Jesus’, watering down the whole message of Christmas in an attempt to be ‘more inclusive’.

The Christian Legal Centre’s Rob Smith discusses how this move excludes Christians from celebrating their own festival. “If you take Christ out of Christmas, what are you left with?” asks Rob.

