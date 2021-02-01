‘Being prevented from gathering to worship is more harmful than Covid’

1 February 2021

A group of 27 Scottish church leaders has launched a claim for judicial review over Scottish government ministers’ handling of lockdown and decision to criminalise public worship.

Here, one of the claimants, Rev. Dr William Phillip, speaks to BBC Radio 4 about why the church leaders are taking this action. He said: “We believe the government has overstepped matters, because freedom of worship and the freedom to manifest religion is a very fundamental human right.”

When asked whether it was more loving to our neighbour to close churches to protect people from the spread of the virus, Rev. Phillip stated: “We take that very seriously. Since churches have been open since last summer, we’ve taken all kinds of measures to do just that, and in fact we have protected people.”

