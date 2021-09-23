Banned from Oxford college ‘because the students don’t like our views’

Worcester College in Oxford, led by former chair of the Equality and Human Rights Commission (ECHR) David Isaac, has issued an apology to its students for hosting Christian Concern’s Wilberforce Academy earlier in September 2021.

Christian Concern’s Head of Public Policy, Tim Dieppe, spoke to GB News about the apology: “Why is the university trying to censor, or say that they can’t host certain events that they think the students aren’t going to like? The students weren’t even there,” he commented. “We wonder what this means for free speech, when a student who wasn’t even at the event can complain about the event and have such success.”

Tim went on to say that Christian Concern is still waiting to hear back from the college itself: “The college has not complained to us, we’ve not heard from the college … are we now banned from going back there by people who weren’t even at the event?”

22 September 2021

GB News

