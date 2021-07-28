Backdoor sharia law: woman stabbed for criticising Islam

28 July 2021

Hatun Tash regularly debates the Qur’an at Speakers’ Corner in Hyde Park. On 25 July 2021, she was attacked and stabbed there for her Christian preaching.

In this video, Hatun describes what happened and why she’ll continue sharing the good news of Jesus Christ with Muslims. “I am OK, I am still alive by God’s grace,” she says. “Right now, I sense the Lord still wants me [at Speakers’ Corner]. Until the Lord takes me home, I will continue preaching the glorious gospel.”

 

