Backdoor sharia law: woman stabbed for criticising Islam

Hatun Tash regularly debates the Qur’an at Speakers’ Corner in Hyde Park. On 25 July 2021, she was attacked and stabbed there for her Christian preaching.

In this video, Hatun describes what happened and why she’ll continue sharing the good news of Jesus Christ with Muslims. “I am OK, I am still alive by God’s grace,” she says. “Right now, I sense the Lord still wants me [at Speakers’ Corner]. Until the Lord takes me home, I will continue preaching the glorious gospel.”

Send Hatun a message of support Wouild you like to send Hatun a message to give her your support and let her know you're praying for her? If so, please enter your details below to send your message of support to Hatun. Messages will be moderated before we pass them on.

Your message

Write your message of support

Your details

Title Mr Mrs Miss Ms Dr Rev Other

First name *

Last name *

Email address *

Email updates

Would you like us to send you email updates to equip you for prayer and action and keep you informed about this and other cases? We don't charge anything for this service, and you can unsubscribe at any time.

Yes, please send me emails to keep me informed and equip me to pray and take action

You can find out more about how we use your personal information here.

WSPE210728



|