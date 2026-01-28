Backdoor ‘conversion practices’ ban is coming from Europe

The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) is set to vote this Thursday on a Resolution to ban ‘conversion practices’ across member states, including the UK.

This motion has been brought forward by Kate Osborne MP, the Rapporteur on Equality and Non-Discrimination in Europe, on behalf of the Committee on Equality and Non-Discrimination of the PACE. A selected number of MPs of each member state sit on the PACE and get to vote in it.

Osborne is the UK Labour MP for Jarrow and Gateshead East.

Backdoor conversion practices ban coming from Council of Europe

This motion is very important as it amounts to a backdoor ban on ‘conversion practices’ and targeting of churches and Christian organisations across Council of Europe member states, including the United Kingdom. If this motion passes, it will put extra international pressure on the UK to pass laws on the matter.

It is highly significant that a British Labour MP has brought this resolution to the Council of Europe, as it signals that the UK government is still intending to pass a law in the UK.

Malta ban hailed as a ‘success story’

The Explanatory Memorandum to the resolution rehearses all the arguments that have been previously made in the UK and across Europe for a ban. What is particularly important here is that the whole resolution recommends the law passed in Malta in 2016 as a success story. This is despite the legal case of Matthew Grech, assisted by the Christian Legal Centre alongside his Maltese lawyers, fighting back against the ban.

Kate Osborne says that she visited Malta on 15 and 16 September 2025, and met with government officials and opposition politicians, including Helena Dalli and Rebecca Buttigieg. Dalli was the Minister for Social Dialogue, Consumer Affairs and Civil Liberties who passed the law before going on to be Equality Commissioner at the European Commission. In January 2023 Buttigieg as Maltese Parliamentary Secretary for Reforms and Equality pushed an amendment to the 2016 law stretching the meaning of ‘advertising conversion practices’. Maltese LGBT activist Gabi Calleja admitted then that the reason for this was that Maltese police had been unable to respond to alleged violations of the law.

Resolution retrospectively accuses Matthew Grech of being a ‘promoter’ of ‘conversion practices’

Kate Osborne admits tacitly that this was done to counter Matthew Grech’s interview in April 2022 with a private Maltese television channel, which she misleadingly describes as having being a ‘promoter’ of ‘conversion practices’.

“A step forward was taken in 2023 when the law was amended to prohibit the advertising of conversion practices, following documented examples of promoters using podcasts and online platforms to reach potential victims.” [Para. 47 of Explanatory Memorandum]

In reality Matthew Grech’s legal case hinges around whether or not he was guilty of advertising and promoting ‘conversion practices’. The case has not yet concluded, so Osborne should not have published this as part of her resolution.

UK Labour MP repeats legal dishonesty of EU Commissioner’s Equality expert

Osborne is acting here on the precedent of Maltese LGBT activist Silvan Agius, the Equality expert working for Helena Dalli, now Equality Commissioner in the cabinet of the European Commission. In the hearing for Matthew Grech’s case in June 2023, Silvan Agius accused Grech of ‘advertising conversion practices’ by taking part in an interview. Agius was wrongly applying the law retrospectively. He was making explicit what Gabi Calleja had stated implicitly in January of that year.

Kate Osborne should not be repeating legal falsehoods of this kind, especially whilst the legal case is ongoing.

Malta as a good example for other countries?

The entire section on Malta in the Explanatory Memorandum shows that Kate Osborne has only talked to supporters of the 2016 law. She promotes Malta as a good example for the rest of Europe including the UK.

“The Maltese experience highlights several good practices that could inspire other member States: a clear, concise legislation developed in co-operation with experts and civil society, an effective approach to consent, providing enhanced protection for vulnerable groups, the open dialogue with religious institutions, which can reduce opposition and foster social acceptance, and continuous awareness raising, ensuring that legal progress translates into real protection.”

What none of this admits is the shameful targeting of one particular church, River of Love, of which Matthew Grech is a member. That church is snubbed in section 37 of the memorandum. The report also says nothing about other ex-gays and detransitioners in Malta. Clearly neither Kate Osborne nor her Maltese colleagues ever wanted to meet with them to hear how the law has negatively impacted their lives.

Ironically Osborne’s Explanatory Memorandum has a great deal to say about protecting individuals’ dignity and autonomy under Article 8 of the European Convention on Human Rights. This looks therefore to be one of the major points of human rights law at the forefront of the debate from now on.

Is a pan-European ban a prelude to restrictions on helping foreigners?

The Explanatory Memorandum also complains that people in countries without bans are offering help to others in neighbouring countries with bans.

“Generalising a ban throughout Council of Europe member States is necessary for the system to be effective. Indeed, countries in which “conversion therapy” is still legal are reporting an increase in the number of groups perpetrating it. This is the case in Switzerland, which has seen organisations offering “conversion therapy” being set up on its territory after Germany and France banned these practices. This cross-border issue confirms the urgent need for a Europe-wide ban.” [Section 32, Explanatory Memorandum]

Given that most Council of Europe member states are also in the European Union, which has freedom of movement, one wonders how and to what extent even politicians are going to put up with such an over-controlling attitude to citizens. The debate here is also about how this would then be a precedent to banning offers of help for other issues. I predict a legal minefield.

Resolution based on subverting the rule of law

Very simply, this resolution majors on praising the Maltese law and the support the Maltese government has given it. It does not acknowledge in any way that the Maltese government then passed an amendment stretching the meaning of ‘advertising conversion practices’ in order to try Matthew Grech in a kangaroo court for taking part in an interview six months before the amendment was past.

Retrospective application of legislation undermines the rule of law. All of this has come from Helena Dalli’s office at the European Commission and is propped up by a British Labour MP. It is shameful that the UK risks being dragged down into this unlawful behaviour. It does no good for fundamental freedoms across the Council of Europe, or the reputation of the United Kingdom, or that of the UK Labour party. Member states should be put on notice by the continuance of Mattew Grech’s legal case that many Christians and their supporters across Europe will not tolerate such extremism.

