Awake, Arise London: A Movement of Faith, Courage and Cultural Awakening

Niel Deepnarain reflects on Awake, Arise! London – a powerful Christian conference calling the Church to stand for truth, pray for the nation, and shape culture for Christ

Awake, Arise London wasn’t simply a conference, it was a surge of spiritual momentum, a rallying cry for believers across the city to stand tall in a time of cultural shaking. What unfolded felt like a movement marked by courage, clarity, and uncompromising truth.

The atmosphere shifted the moment worship began. Faith rose. Hearts unlocked. People encountered God in ways that reignited purpose and renewed their resolve to live boldly for Christ. Testimonies carried weight and wisdom that encouraged attendees to make a difference in their communities and in the field of work they are in.

Teaching brought conviction. Worship blessed all and gave glory to our Lord and Saviour. It was a day saturated with God’s presence, a day that reminded us that we are needed in this time to see the rising up of the church and an awakening to take place.

Look up and see Jesus

Andrew Marsh opened the day with a powerful message titled “Look Up and See Jesus, the Lord of All.”

Drawing from Colossians: 1:15 -20, the Great Commission and Revelation 21, he reminded us that God is not finished with his original purpose. We are called to be Christ-exalting cultural builders, rooted in the cultural mandate (Genesis 1:28) and transformed by Christ (2 Corinthians 3:18 and Colossians 3:9-10).

The message was clear:

Stand for Jesus through it all. Lift your eyes. See him. Follow him. Build with him.

Rapid cultural change

Andrea Williams, Chief Executive of Christian Concern and the Christian Legal Centre, delivered a courageous and timely message for this hour. She called believers to discern the times, to recognise the rapid cultural changes around us and to carry the hope of Jesus Christ into every sphere of influence.

While acknowledging the reality of societal darkness, disorder and the consequences of rejecting God’s ways, Andrea pointed us to the solution: the unchanging truth and hope of Christ.

Her message was strengthened by the presence of our Christian Legal Centre clients, Rev. Dr Bernard Randall, Felix Ngole and Jennifer Melle, who all shared about their cases. Attendees were able to meet and talk with them throughout the day.

Their stories reminded us what it means to stand firm for Jesus when it costs something. Their courage called us higher.

Rise up

We had a session titled “Rise Up and Bring the Hope of Jesus to the Heart of Society” where Andrew Marsh interviewed those making a difference in our nation.

We heard from Storm Cecile, spoken word poet, who shared how her work is influencing others and spoke boldly about resisting the push for assisted suicide bills, speaking as someone who is looking after her unwell father.

Titilayo Oluwatudimu, former CEO/Director of Education at The Emmanuel School Trust, shared her journey of founding a Christian school and the importance of Christ-centred education.

Darius Sandhu, former councillor, spoke about entering politics and why Christians must influence culture from within.

Their stories carried a single message that we need Christians everywhere in education, politics, the arts, business, shaping culture with the hope of Jesus.

Unity, faith and spiritual authority

Tim Dieppe led a powerful time of prayer as we gathered in groups to intercede for our nation, the work of Christian Concern, those standing for truth, our courageous clients and the future of the Church. It was a moment of unity, faith and spiritual authority; a reminder that prayer is where cultural transformation begins.

Attendees left deeply encouraged and awakened. One supporter shared:

“It was a very good day once again. I had feedback that it was professional, enlightening and encouraging. One of my friends who works in banking compliance started thinking about how she could be more impactful in the sector by partnering with other Christians. She said it made her realise that being a Christian in the marketplace meant more than simply doing your own job well.”

Another wrote:

“Thank you to Andrea, Andrew and the team for the work that you do for the Lord and advocating to those who cannot or do not have the means to do so. Keep persevering as the battle is won, no matter how dark the night seems. A real wake up call to start driving the cultural change we would like to see.”

This is the fruit of a movement that is only just beginning.

Awake Arise stands as more than an event, it is a declaration for believers to stand together in truth and love and make a difference in society without fear.

It’s a declaration that God’s people will not retreat, will not fracture, will not surrender their joy or their hope. It is a movement shaped by courage, fuelled by unity, anchored in Christ. And with him at the centre, the impossible becomes the starting point because nothing is impossible with Jesus.

When the Church stands together, transformation becomes visible. A culture without Christ collapses into confusion but a culture built on Christ flourishes. We cannot stay silent. We do not compete. We do not compromise. We unite in truth, in courage and love for the sake of our nation and the generations to come.

The movement continues.. This is only the beginning. The Awake, Arise tour continues across the UK, calling believers to stand, speak, love and shine.

Upcoming dates include:

21 May – Newcastle

13 June – Birmingham

More cities and dates can be found here – https://christianconcern.com/events/

We give thanks to everyone who made London such a blessed day.

May we see the fruit of these gatherings in our streets, cities, churches, schools, communities and families. May courage multiply.

God has not turned his face from this land. Church, Christians, it is time to awake and arise. For such a time as this, God is calling His people to stand, to speak, to love and to shine through it all.

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