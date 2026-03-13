Awake, Arise – it’s how this movement grows

Paul Huxley reflects on our growing movement through our national Awake, Arise! conferences

One of the biggest privileges of working for Christian Concern is meeting people from all parts of the country – and beyond – who share our desire to see Jesus at the heart of the nation.

I’m something of an introvert but these moments remind me that there are many others like me from all walks of life who are praying and working for the good of others and the glory of God. It gives me energy and encourages me to keep going, knowing that we are making a difference together.

That’s one of the delights of our Awake, Arise! events being held up and down the country.

We recently held our first 2026 event in Bristol, with upcoming dates in London, Newcastle, Birmingham, Manchester and Aberdeen. And it seems that the attendees felt the same way, with one attendee telling us:

“I felt very uplifted when I attended the conference because I realised that many others are thinking as I am.”

Christian Concern has always believed in using websites, emails and social media to get the message out. But it can never match the experience of spending time in the same place as other faith-filled believers with the same heart.

That’s why we’re spending our time going up and down the country over the coming months. For seasoned Christian Concern supporters these events are an opportunity to catch up with the latest updates, connect with others and be re-invigorated.

But they’re also designed for people who aren’t so familiar with our work – so that you can bring friends and family along to help them see why this work is so necessary as part of living out the gospel and loving our neighbours.

“I did not know what to expect. I felt a little worried to be honest. I was blown away. So enlightening, so shocking, so uplifting and so inspiring. I feel empowered to make changes and pray more passionately for Jesus to use me as is His will.” “It exceeded my expectations. Not only did I learn a great deal, but I was also very inspired and motivated in my own evangelism and ministry.” “I made a mistake in not advertising this event to my own church.”

Although the big picture and the latest developments can sometimes be concerning, we are determined to bring hope to the nation – and to Christians. The darkness may be great as we fight for life, family and freedom but we have the light of Christ.

That’s why a key part of these days is to give people clear ideas and practical examples of ways they and their churches can rise up, including testimonies from others who are doing just that.

“So inspiring to hear all the great work going on around the country! We need to inspire ‘ordinary’ Christians to do the same. Take up our cross and live for Jesus – utterly!” “Very encouraging to hear first-hand from people who have tried new ventures in order to reach more people outside of church with the gospel.”

If you want to see the hope of Jesus at the heart of society, the Church needs to awake and arise.

We can ask politicians to vote the right way or judges to rule the right way until we’re blue in the face, but the change needs to include the Church. That means ordinary Christians and church leaders meeting each other and bringing other Christians with them to be informed, equipped and inspired to be the change we need to see.

So come along to the next Awake, Arise! event you can get to and bring your friends and family with you. It’s how this movement grows.

Get your ticket for Awake, Arise! London on Saturday 9 May

Get your ticket for Awake, Arise! Newcastle on Thursday 21 May

Get your ticket for Awake, Arise! Birmingham on Saturday 13 June

Get your ticket for Awake, Arise! Manchester on Thursday 9 July

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