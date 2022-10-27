‘As long as I breathe I will tell the world the glorious gospel’

“I don’t think it’s a crime to tell people the good news. I don’t think it is a crime to tell people that the Lord Jesus Christ is the only solution to humanity.

“I am someone who is convinced by it, and as long as I breathe out and breath in, I will use that opportunity to tell the world the glorious gospel I have. It is given freely, therefore I will pass it around freely.”

Hatun Tash speaks to GB News’ Dan Wootton about her recent case victory.

Supported by the Christian Legal Centre, the fearless street preacher recently received an apology from the Met police and £10,000 in compensation after challenging two wrongful arrests.

When asked how many people she has converted, Hatun responded: “I don’t convert anyone. I preach the glorious gospel. People respond and turn to Jesus Christ. In Britain, [I’ve seen] over 1,000 ex-Muslims who have left Islam and become Christian, and around the world I am involved in discipling many people.

“It isn’t about the numbers. The gospel is glorious because God is beautiful and glorious and He wants people to turn to Him.”

GB News

27 October 2022

