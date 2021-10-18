‘Affirming children as trans puts them on very dangerous pathway’

18 October 2021

Nigel and Sally Rowe are seeking a judicial review over Department for Education guidance on how to deal with so-called ‘transgender children’ in primary schools.

The Christian parents spoke to LBC about their case and why they are taking it forward. Nigel commented: “The guidance said that if my six-year-old son wouldn’t recognise another child in the class as being opposite gender, then they would be ‘transphobic’. And we, as parents, would also be ‘transphobic’.” Sally explained that if a child is affirmed as being ‘transgender’ (even though legally, anyone under the age of 18 cannot legally change their gender), then you put them on “a pathway that is very hard to backtrack from.”

She continued: “As adults, we have to set guidelines and boundaries to protect them. … Children don’t even decide when they go to bed – they’re not old enough. How can they decide to ‘change gender’?”

17 October 2021
LBC Radio

