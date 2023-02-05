4-year-old forced into LGBT Pride parade: Christian mother shares all

Izzy Montague explains to GB News’ Andrew Doyle how her son was forced to take part in a schools LGBT Pride parade when he was just four-years-old.

She comments: “There wasn’t anywhere to turn to. It was quite clear and quite obvious that schools can just act as authoritarian as they like and force things onto families without any question.”

The Christian mother made national headlines after being aggressively told by the headteacher of Heaver’s Farm Primary School in Croydon, South London, that her son could not opt-out of the Pride event, despite the families’ Christian beliefs.

With the support of the Christian Legal Centre, Izzy launched legal action against the school on the grounds of direct and indirect discrimination, victimisation and breach of statutory duty under the Education Act 1996 and the Human Rights Act 1998.

5 February 2023

GB News

|