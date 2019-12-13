Write to your MP to let them know you’re praying for them

“The Son is the image of the invisible God, the firstborn over all creation. For in him all things were created: things in heaven and on earth, visible and invisible, whether thrones or powers or rulers or authorities; all things have been created through him and for him. He is before all things, and in him all things hold together.”

Colossians 1:15-17

Although the election is now over and a new government sits in Parliament, waiting to rule, we know that Jesus Christ is our ultimate sovereign. He has been enthroned by God the Father as King of Kings and Lord of Lords.

And yet, God has created positions of authority to rule over us on earth. They were created through him and for him, to honour God and bring glory to his name. It is therefore vital that we uphold our rulers and authorities in prayer, asking God to guide them as they serve us in their positions of power, and asking that they will honour the Lord in all the decisions they make.

In 2 Timothy, Paul urges us to pray for those who rule over us:

“I urge, then, first of all, that petitions, prayers, intercession and thanksgiving be made for all people – for kings and all those in authority, that we may live peaceful and quiet lives in all godliness and holiness. This is good, and pleases God our Saviour.” (1 Timothy 2:1-3)

Write to your MP and tell them you’re praying

Please write to your MP to congratulate them and tell them you’re praying for them. This is an effective way to build a relationship with your MP to let them know the issues that are important to you.

If you voted for a different candidate that isn’t your MP, it would be especially distinctive to detail why and let them know that you’re still praying for them. Why not mention the specific policies or votes that you disagree with and tell them what you stand for? You can check righttolife.org.uk to see if there are any votes and positions that you’d particularly like to challenge or question them on.

You can use the following as a guide:

Dear [insert name of MP], Re. Congratulations on your election I am writing firstly to congratulate you on your election on 12 December 2019. Secondly, I would also like you to know that I am a Christian constituent and will be praying for you as you begin your new parliamentary term. The Bible instructs Christians to pray for all in authority, and I believe that includes you. I will be praying that God grants you all the help you need so that you are able to fulfil your role as our representative in a manner that honours your position and is beneficial to your constituents. Wishing you all the best for the future. Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year. Yours sincerely, [insert your name]

If you’re unsure, you can find out who your MP is at theyworkforyou.com

What to pray for

Here are some ideas over what to pray for your MP:

That your MP would champion Christian freedoms and morality

That your MP would speak up for the importance of family and morality in our nation

That your MP will uphold moral values across the nation and in schools

That your MP would have integrity

That your MP would clearly and accurately represent the Christian voice

That God’s purposes would be accomplished through the new government

For ways to share your faith and values with your MP

