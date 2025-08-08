Why put your faith in Jesus, not ‘cultural Christianity’?

8 August 2025

In a BBC interview with Amol Rajan, Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch has said that she lost her faith in God after seeing news coverage of the appalling abuses perpetrated by Josef Fritzl.

She said “I rejected God, not Christianity. So I would still define myself as a cultural Christian.”

Bijan Omrani commented in the Telegraph that Badenoch talking about faith, even though she says she lost it, shows the retreat of secularism.

What would you say to Badenoch to encourage her to put her faith in Jesus Christ, not just in cultural Christianity? There are many others like her who see the goodness of a Christian society without trusting in the God who made us and answers prayers.

Use the form below to let us know your thoughts – we may use some of them in a future article.

View other articles
  • Share

Related articles

All content has been loaded.

Take action

Join our email list to receive the latest updates for prayer and action.

Sign up

Find out more about the legal support we're giving Christians.

Find out more

Help us put the hope of Jesus at the heart of society.

Donate now