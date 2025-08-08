Why put your faith in Jesus, not ‘cultural Christianity’?

In a BBC interview with Amol Rajan, Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch has said that she lost her faith in God after seeing news coverage of the appalling abuses perpetrated by Josef Fritzl.

She said “I rejected God, not Christianity. So I would still define myself as a cultural Christian.”

Bijan Omrani commented in the Telegraph that Badenoch talking about faith, even though she says she lost it, shows the retreat of secularism.

What would you say to Badenoch to encourage her to put her faith in Jesus Christ, not just in cultural Christianity? There are many others like her who see the goodness of a Christian society without trusting in the God who made us and answers prayers.

