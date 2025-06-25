Tell Islamophobia group to protect free speech

Take 10-15 mins to respond to a call for evidence on Islamophobia.

Last week, Baroness Casey published her damning review into Group-Based Child Sexual Exploitation and Abuse, forcing the government to U-turn on conducting a national inquiry into grooming gangs.

On the same day, the Working Group set up to proposed an official definition of anti-Muslim hatred/Islamophobia put out a call for evidence on the subject. This call for evidence was not made public by the government or by the Working Group itself. The call for evidence was in fact only sent privately to a limited number of organisations and individuals.

The Shadow Minister for Equality, Claire Coutinho, has written to Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner complaining about the unacceptable process and the secrecy of the activities of the Working Group. She also made public the form to respond to the call for evidence.

Our Head of Public Policy, Tim Dieppe, wrote earlier this year about how the widespread adoption of the notorious APPG definition of Islamophobia has contributed to the reluctance of officials to investigate the true causes of grooming gangs. The APPG definition continues to be part of the Labour Party’s Code of Conduct and has been adopted by more than 50 local councils, including councils where grooming gangs have been operating.

Responding to the call for evidence

The call for evidence consists of just 13 questions, many of which are tick box questions. It should only take about 10-15 mins to complete.

Use this link to complete the online form

Please write your own answers in your own words, using our advice below to guide you

The first five questions are about you and are all optional. You can respond anonymously if you wish

The deadline for responding is Sunday 13 July

Question 6 asks what term you think should be used to refer to discrimination, prejudice, bigotry or hatred towards Muslims.

We suggest you answer: ‘anti-Muslim hatred’.

Question 7 asks your reason for suggesting this term.

We suggest you say that this term is clear and sufficient and does not confuse the religion of Islam with Muslims the people.

Question 8 asks whether the government should adopt a definition of anti-Muslim hatred/Islamophobia.

We suggest you select ‘No’.

Question 9 asks why you think that.

We suggest you answer in your own words that anti-Muslim hatred is already illegal, and that no new definition is required. We don’t need definitions of hatred of every ideology of religion.

Question 10 asks whether you think Anti-Muslim Hatred/Islamophobia is also a form of racism.

We suggest you select ‘No’.

Question 11 asks you to say more about why you think that.

We suggest you explain that Islam is a religion, not a race, and that there are Muslims from all different ethnicities.

Question 12 asks whether a selection of aspects should feature in a definition of Anti-Muslim Hatred/Islamophobia.

We suggest that you do not select any of the options since we do not agree that there should be a definition.

Question 13 asks whether you have any examples of anti-Muslim Hatred or Islamophobia that you have witness, experienced or read about.

You can either leave this blank, or another option would be to cite examples where politicians or journalists have been accused of Islamophobia for talking about grooming gangs or Islam-inspired terrorism. These examples illustrate how accusations of Islamophobia serve to inhibit free speech.

Thank you for taking the time to respond to this important call for evidence.

|