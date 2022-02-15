Support freedom of conscience on vaccines

The government has launched a very short consultation (closing tomorrow, 16 February) on whether to stop forcing health and social care workers to be vaccinated against Covid.

The government had already suspended the need for NHS workers to be vaccinated, but care home workers must still be vaccinated by law.

Andrea Williams recently explained that this is an important freedom of conscience issue, where Christians should stand together for each others’ freedom: “the legality of this mandate (according to the human rights laws our nation is committed to) comes down to the very same questions as many of our other cases and campaigns. If the government can force employers to dismiss workers who refuse to take a vaccine, it makes it easier for the government to overstep its mark elsewhere.”

The government now agrees that “it is no longer proportionate to require vaccination as a condition of deployment through statute in health, care homes or other social care settings.”

But you can stand up for freedom of conscience by completing the short survey? It should take no more than 5 minutes.

When it asks: “Which of the following best describes your preference for this requirement?” simply choose the answer: “I feel strongly that the requirement should be revoked.”

Respond to the consultation.

