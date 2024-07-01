Stand with the Darlington nurses

Christian Concern have organised a petition asking Rishi Sunak, Keir Starmer and leaders of all political parties to do whatever is necessary to ensure women have access to single-sex changing rooms and toilets

26 women at Darlington Memorial Hospital signed a letter saying they were made to feel uncomfortable because of a male, identifying as a woman, who was using their changing room.

On many occasions he wore only tight male boxer underpants, staring at and initiating conversations with female nurses as they got changed. One nurse was asked three times: “Are you not getting changed yet?”

But hospital bosses brushed the women’s concerns aside and said that they needed to get ‘educated’ and ‘compromise’

They had to bravely take their story to the national media before anyone took their situation seriously.

This needs to stop. No woman should be made to feel uncomfortable by the presence of a male in female changing rooms.

Too many organisations believe that males have an absolute right to access private spaces intended for women if they ‘identify’ as a woman. Rather than listening to the women affected, they brush their concerns aside. Women who raise complaints risk being branded as hateful or discriminatory just for wanting to feel safe.

It’s not enough for politicians to intervene after months of women being ignored. Change needs to come from the top.

Sign our petition to ask the leaders of the political parties to stand up for women by doing whatever is necessary to ensure women have access to single-sex changing rooms and toilets.

