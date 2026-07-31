Six Weeks to Save Lives

On 11 September 2026, assisted suicide is set to return to the House of Commons.

Labour MP Lauren Edwards has resurrected the previous bill that ran out of time in the House of Lords because of its inadequate safeguards.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham has indicated that it’s not the time to push through assisted suicide, noting that social care and palliative care needs to be in place first.

But we need to keep acting and praying to make sure that assisted suicide does not become legal. Passing a bill would lead to vulnerable people feeling pressured to end their lives.

So in the six weeks leading up to the vote, we are hosting special livestreams where we will equip you to take action to save lives. There’ll be updates on the latest from Parliament, simple actions you can take to make a difference, stories from people who would be affected and – most of all – prayer.

Join us for the first week on Wed 5 August at 12.30pm

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