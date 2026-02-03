Tell the government to protect women’s changing spaces

In the last month, we’ve helped secure two legal wins that uphold God’s truth about men and women.

The Darlington Nurses won their employment tribunal, challenging their hospital’s policy to allow a trans-identifying man into their changing room.

And Jennifer Melle was finally given the all-clear after being disciplined for referring to a male (trans-identifying) patient as ‘mister’ and telling her story to the public.

We now need to turn these victories into lasting change.

Here’s two ways you can help right now:

Sign our new urgent petition – delivery next week

Alongside the Darlington Nursing Union we are calling for the government to at last implement nationwide policies that protect women and uphold the truth about men and women.

We have just launched a new petition calling on Wes Streeting (Health Secretary) and Bridget Phillipson (Minister for Women and Equalities) to ensure that women’s changing spaces are only used by real women.

We’re planning to hand in the petition in less than 10 days’ time.

Please could you sign and share the petition as widely as possible today to make sure these nurses get our full backing?

Pray for meetings in Washington DC

Our Chief Executive Andrea Williams and Darlington Nurse Bethany Hutchison are in Washington DC to take their story to leading figures there.

By sharing what’s happened in the UK, they can not only influence the United States, but leading political figures there could be influential in making sure that UK politicians do the right thing.

Please pray for God-ordained, fruitful meetings that lead to global change and the restoration of creation reality: that we are all made male or female in God’s image.

