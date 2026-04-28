Sign our petition: Church outreach under threat in Colchester

28 April 2026

“How then will they call on him in whom they have not believed? And how are they to believe in him of whom they have never heard? And how are they to hear without someone preaching?” Romans 10:14 ESV

Around the country, the Christian message is being increasingly silenced in public spaces.

The latest example – and perhaps the most dangerous yet – is in Colchester.

The Times report that Bread of Life Community Church from Colchester has been issued with a Community Protection Notice (CPN) that could criminalise its pastor and members for preaching in the city centre.

Council wardens in Colchester issued the CPN against Bread of Life not only because of their public speaking, but because of the content of their preaching.

Sign our petition to stand for free speech and religious freedom in the United Kingdom.

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Bread of Life was issued with a CPN because they’ve spoken about judgment and hell.

This isn’t a lone street preacher acting aggressively. It’s a church that provides a regular foodbank collection to the local community and has a track record of buying warm clothes for people who need them.

And they are being threatened not because of their actions but because of their message.

We have launched a new petition, calling on Colchester City Council to take urgent action and:

  • Defend the right of churches to preach the gospel peacefully in public
  • Ensure that Community Protection Notices are not misused to censor lawful religious expression
  • Protect freedom of religion and speech for all

Sign our petition to stand for free speech and religious freedom in the United Kingdom.

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