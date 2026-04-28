Sign our petition: Church outreach under threat in Colchester

Around the country, the Christian message is being increasingly silenced in public spaces.
The latest example – and perhaps the most dangerous yet – is in Colchester.
The Times report that Bread of Life Community Church from Colchester has been issued with a Community Protection Notice (CPN) that could criminalise its pastor and members for preaching in the city centre.
Council wardens in Colchester issued the CPN against Bread of Life not only because of their public speaking, but because of the content of their preaching.
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Bread of Life was issued with a CPN because they’ve spoken about judgment and hell.
This isn’t a lone street preacher acting aggressively. It’s a church that provides a regular foodbank collection to the local community and has a track record of buying warm clothes for people who need them.
And they are being threatened not because of their actions but because of their message.
We have launched a new petition, calling on Colchester City Council to take urgent action and:
Sign our petition to stand for free speech and religious freedom in the United Kingdom.