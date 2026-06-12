Policing has a problem.

The two-tier treatment being seen on our streets and in our justice system is increasingly undeniable.

But it doesn’t come out of nowhere.

Policies have been pushed through the police and other institutions that promote some ideologies over others and privilege some groups of people over others.

Sign our petition and help us say no to two-tier police training.

Suspended by the police for questioning Islam

Former North Yorkshire Police Community Support Officer Luke Salmons was suspended, investigated, and ultimately forced out of his role after asking respectful questions about Islam during mandatory diversity training sessions that were presented as “safe spaces” for open discussion.

Within days of engaging in these discussions, he was removed from duty and subjected to a prolonged disciplinary process that had a devastating impact on him and his family.

Evidence from Luke’s case suggests that training often promotes one-sided ideological viewpoints, discourage legitimate questioning, and penalise officers who express lawful Christian beliefs.

These concerns are not confined to one case. There is a growing belief among officers and staff that expressing mainstream Christian beliefs, or questioning certain narratives, especially Islam, can carry professional consequences.

Many remain reluctant to speak out for fear of disciplinary action, reputational damage, or losing their careers altogether.

Policing depends on trust, fairness, and impartiality. Training that appears to enforce ideological conformity risks undermining all three.

Make a difference now by signing and sharing our petition.

‘Radical change is needed in our police force’

We are urging the Home Secretary to expose and root out ideological police training that leads to two-tier justice.

Luke himself was eventually found not guilty of gross misconduct, but had left the force before his vindication.

He said:

“The most frightening moment was being told I was effectively banned from policing for life. I have always served the public with integrity, and to be told that asking honest questions made me unfit to be an officer was crushing.”

“Radical national change is needed in our police force.”

Help bring about that change today by signing this petition.

Urge the Home Secretary to expose and root out ideological police training that leads to two-tier justice.

Sign our petition:

Help us say no to two-tier ideological police training by signing our petition.

Make a donation today to support Luke and help this work continue.

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