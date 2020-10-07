Send Kristie a message of support

7 October 2020

Kristie Higgs was dismissed from her job at a school for posting articles to her private Facebook account critiquing some resources used for RSE lessons in schools.

Now an employment tribunal has ruled that the school did not discriminate against Kristie, rejecting her claims for discrimination and harassment.

With the support of the Christian Legal Centre, Kristie now plans to appeal the decision. However, it is likely to be a long time before the case is heard again due to a tribunal backlog.

We’d like to give you the chance now to send a supportive to message to Kristie or let her know that you’re praying for her.

