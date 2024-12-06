Send a Christmas message of courage

Along with the Christian Legal Centre we are supporting many Christians in the UK who have faced serious consequences, even losing their jobs because they have made a stand for Jesus.

Even when they win their legal cases, it can be a long and lonely wait for justice.

Could you encourage Christian Concern clients to stand firm this Christmas?

Below are the stories of five Christians we are supporting.

Read them, then use the form below to send a message to a Christian of your choice.

Felix

Felix Ngole was kicked off his social work course after sharing the Biblical truth about marriage on Facebook. He took the university to court and won his case at the Court of Appeal in 2019.

After he graduated, Felix applied for his dream job as a Mental Health Support Worker and was enthusiastically offered the role. However, after the prospective employer found out about his case, it said his biblical beliefs were against the employer’s ethos and withdrew the job offer, unless Felix committed to ‘embrace and promote’ homosexual rights.

Felix took the case to the Employment Tribunal. The court ruling found he had been discriminated against but concluded that the knowledge that he holds Christian beliefs on human sexuality means he is unsuitable for employment in the NHS. Felix is still waiting for justice and is continuing to appeal this controversial ruling.

Kristie

Kristie Higgs, a mother of two, shared two personal Facebook posts raising her concerns about inappropriate sex education that promoted transgender ideology to young children.

After an anonymous complainant reported her, she was sacked from her position as a pastoral assistant at her local secondary school.

In October 2020, the Employment Tribunal ruled that Kristie had not suffered from discrimination or harassment.

In June 2023, the Employment Appeal Tribunal overturned that decision, ruling that the tribunal had not adequately considered Kristie’s freedom of belief and expression.

In October 2024, Kristie’s case was heard at the Court of Appeal. The judgment was reserved and Kristie is still waiting to hear the result.

Aaron

Theology lecturer Dr Aaron Edwards was sacked by a Christian Bible college and threatened with a counter-terrorism referral for a tweet that criticised the acceptance of homosexuality in the Church.

He, his wife and his five (at the time) young children had to move out of their house and resort to crowdfunding to cover the family’s living costs while he made new long-term plans.

Supported by the Christian Legal Centre, Dr Aaron Edwards has launched legal action against the Methodist Bible college on the grounds of harassment, discrimination and unfair dismissal.

A full employment tribunal hearing was held in 2024, with the ruling concluding that it was ‘reasonable’ for a Bible college to sack him for misconduct for one tweet defending Christian sexual ethics. Dr Edwards is appealing the ruling to the Employment Appeal Tribunal.

Victoria

Victoria Culf, a Christian artist, was cancelled, banned from her own exhibition and reported to the police for questioning in a conversation whether children should take puberty blockers.

She said she thought it was harmful for children to try and change their sex.

Victoria is still waiting to be vindicated, and with the support of the Christian Legal Centre, she is taking legal action against the local council which banned her from her own exhibition.

She is also seeking a retraction of the allegations made to be given to all parties, and a commitment by the council that nothing like this will happen again.

‘Hannah’

‘Hannah’ (name changed for legal reasons) is a Christian primary school teacher who lost her job for raising safeguarding concerns about a child who was due to join her class in September 2021. With the support of the Christian Legal Centre, Hannah is appealing her dismissal.

Her case was originally heard in March 2024, but the hearing had to be cancelled due to apparent bias after it was discovered that one of the panel members had made discriminatory social media posts relating to religion. A new Employment Tribunal is set to hear her case in Spring 2025.

Hannah was also referred to the Teaching Regulation Agency, which can give teachers lifelong bans from the profession. She is still waiting to hear if she will face charges.

|