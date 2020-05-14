Pray for our challenge against government U-turn on DIY abortion

On Tuesday (19 May), we will be in the High Court seeking judicial review of the government’s decision to allow women to abort their own children at home.

Please pray for our legal team as we finalise preparations for this critically important case.

We will be challenging the government’s extraordinary actions and exposing the destructive reality of abortion.

‘Published in error’

Back in March, a notice appeared on the government website appearing to allow women to conduct their own medical abortions at home.

Outcry followed and the notice was removed, the government website claiming that it was “published in error.” Website visitors were reassured that there would “be no changes to abortion regulations.”

The Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, Matt Hancock, told the House of Commons: “There are no proposals to change the abortion rules due to Covid-19.”

Health Minister Lord Bethell then told the House of Lords: “…we do not agree that women should be able to take both treatments for medical abortion at home. We believe that it is an essential safeguard that a woman attends a clinic, to ensure that she has an opportunity to be seen alone and to ensure that there are no issues.”

He went on: “It is not right to rush through this type of change in a sensitive area such as abortion without adequate parliamentary scrutiny.”

But just a few days later, the government made an extraordinary U-turn. In spite of all the previous assurances, on 30 March, regulations were amended to allow women to abort their child at home.

Undermining democracy, risking women’s lives, liberalising abortion

The move puts women at risk, further liberalises abortion practice in the UK, and undermines democratic process.

So, please pray for our legal team as we finalise preparations over the next few days, and as we seek to protect women, uphold proper democratic process and, most of all, to stand up for God’s precious gift of life.

