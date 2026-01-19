Legal cases this week: Life, freedom and truth on the line

“The prayer of a righteous person is powerful and effective.” – James 5:16b NIV At any one time, our legal team is supporting multiple Christians seek justice through courts and tribunals. And this week, many of these pivotal cases for life, family and freedom are taking place at the same. This is arguably the busiest week of legal cases that we have ever faced. Last Friday, we received the landmark win in the case of the Darlington Nurses – please could you pray for God to bless our efforts this week for his kingdom? Please use the summaries and prayer points below and share them with your church family if possible.

Jennifer Melle – nurse’s disciplinary hearing Nurse Jennifer Melle faces the possibility of being sacked tomorrow (Tuesday) after she referred to a male patient as ‘mister’ in a conversation. When the patient, (who identified as a trans woman) overheard this, he racially abused her. Still, the trust treated Jennifer as the offender. Shadow Equalities Minister Claire Coutinho MP has vocally stood up for Jennifer, launching a petition to save Jennifer. Please pray: Giving thanks for the support of several MPs, in particular Claire Coutinho

For the legal team seeking justice for Jennifer – that they would be skilful advocates for her

That the trust would use common sense and stop disciplining Jennifer, apologise for its failure to support her and restore her fully.

Challenging the imposition of VAT on schools The government’s unprecedented policy to charge VAT on fee-paying schools has already led to the closure of several schools and put tremendous pressure on low-cost Christian schools. This is a form of state intrusion into education, making it harder and in some cases impossible for parents to see their children raised in line with their Christian beliefs. We are helping schools, parents and children challenge this policy beginning tomorrow (Tuesday) at the Court of Appeal – one of the highest courts in England and Wales. Please pray: For barrister Bruno Quintavalle who will argue the case in court to be excellent and compelling

For the government to be forced to amend its policy to stop penalising these smaller schools

For these schools to be able to thrive, helping Christian parents raise their children in the knowledge and feart of the LORD.

Matthew Grech’s ‘conversion practices’ ruling Also on Tuesday, Matthew Grech is expected to hear whether he will be found guilty of ‘advertising conversion practices’ in Malta. He shared his ex-gay testimony in a TV interview and explained why people should be free to receive counselling and therapy to help bring their feelings and behaviours in line with their God-given bodies. For the last 2.5 years he has been in and out of court, facing a drawn out prosecution. We have advised on and supported his case. Please pray: That Matthew is vindicated, being found not guilty of the charges

That the truth would be told in the media – that talking therapy, counselling and prayer are legitimate ways to help people with sex and gender struggles and that ‘conversion practices’ are unhelpful and unnecessary

That there would be no new law in the United Kingdom to ban this sort of help and that Malta would overturn its ban.

Aaron Edwards Dr Aaron Edwards was a lecturer at a historically-evangelical Methodist Bible college until he tweeted, warning that the homosexuality had invaded the Church and that this was a gospel issue “If sin is no longer sin, we no longer need a Saviour.” With our legal team’s help, he is currently appealing an Employment Tribunal ruling against him from August 2024. He already has permission to appeal the previous ruling, but on Thursday we will be arguing that the case could go forward with more grounds for appeal – meaning that more arguments could be made in his favour. Please pray: For Pavel Stroilov as he makes his case before the judge

That the judge would agree that these grounds for appeal could be heard at the next stage of the case

For God to supply for all of Aaron’s needs as he continues to use his gifts in Christ’s service

For the Church and Christian institutions like Bible colleges to uphold God’s pattern for sexuality and one man, one woman marriage.

Claire Brennan On Thursday, Claire Brennan will also be in court appealing her conviction as the first person in Northern Ireland found guilty for praying in an abortion censorship zone. Her appeal was due to be heard in the autumn but the presiding judge had to be recused over apparent bias, having had a track record of pro-choice campaigning. Please pray: That Claire’s appeal would be successful, upholding the freedom for people to maintain peaceful pro-life presences near abortion centres and hospitals

That ‘buffer zone’ censorship laws and orders around the United Kingdom would be found to be at odds with fundamental freedoms of speech and prayer

That children in the womb would be protected in law and in practice from efforts to kill them through legalised abortion.