Call for evidence on hate crimes around places of worship

The Home Office currently has a consultation open calling for evidence on hate crimes in or around places of worship in England and Wales. If you are aware of any hate crimes that have happened within the last five years in or around places of worship that you know, or if you have ever felt unsafe in a place of worship in the last five years, please contact us to let us know. We want to collate as much evidence as possible to make a comprehensive response on behalf of our supporters to the Home Office.

A ‘hate crime’ is defined as any crime that is perceived by the victim or any other person as motivated by hostility towards a characteristic such as religion or perceived religion. This means that any crime intentionally targeting a church or church members would be classed as a ‘hate crime’.

Please use this link to write to us with any evidence you have.

