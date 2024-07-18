Awake Arise, Scotland – November 2024

18 July 2024

Awake Arise - Courageous Christianity in today's culture with Andrea Williams, Chief Executive of Christian Concern

We are living in a time of fast-moving cultural change. But Jesus Christ remains the only true hope for society.

There is an urgent need for Christians to pray, take effective action and engage our communities and wider society.

In November 2024, we’re holding two special events in Scotland to equip and encourage Christians to be courageous for Christ in today’s culture.

Find out more and book your place for free:

View other articles
  • Share

Take action

Join our email list to receive the latest updates for prayer and action.

Sign up

Find out more about the legal support we're giving Christians.

Find out more

Help us put the hope of Jesus at the heart of society.

Donate now