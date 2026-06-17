Ask your MP to reject the return of assisted suicide

17 June 2026

Labour MP Lauren Edwards wants to bring back assisted suicide to Parliament.

She plans to bring back the exact bill that Kim Leadbeater pushed through the House of Commons last year, without any attempts to fix any of the bill’s glaring problems.

Lauren Edwards thinks it’s perfect as it is and is asking politicians to rubber stamp it. That means ignoring the concerns raised by the Royal College of Psychiatrists, the Royal College of Physicians, the British Geriatrics Society, MIND, BEAT and Disability Rights UK.

Bringing back the exact same bill could enable Edwards to use the Parliament Act to bypass the House of Lords, in order to pass it into law.

We need to stop this deadly bill.

Please write to your MP today and tell them to resist this bill that will claim many thousands of lives.

Our prayers helped – but now we go again

Ever since the last General Election we’ve been fighting an attempt to legalise assisted suicide.

Our prayers and actions made a difference – support for the bill dropped considerably and it timed out in the House of Lords.

But assisted suicide is threatening a comeback – and this is the latest desperate attempt from pro-suicide campaigners to push this deadly bill through.

This is a crucial moment to ask for a meeting with your MP and to ask them to resist bringing back an assisted suicide bill.

Your voice, alongside others, can make a real difference.

Please tell your MP to resist this deadly bill that will claim many thousands of lives.

Meeting with your MP

Meeting your MP may seem daunting but it is the most effective way to raise your concerns.

If you are able to secure a meeting and would like our help with knowing what to say, feel free to email us.

If you are unable to meet, it’s still valuable for you to contact your MP in other ways.

Please:

  • make clear that Kim Leadbeater’s bill has been shown to have vastly inadequate safeguards, as well as it being wrong in principle
  • share stories of how loved ones would be made vulnerable by the message assisted suicide sends that ‘some lives aren’t worth living’
  • ask them to prioritise other legislation that would make a positive difference to our nation
  • write and speak to your MP in a way that demonstrates truth and love.

Pray that assisted suicide won’t come to UK

The Bible tells us that the prayers of the righteous are powerful and effective (James 5:16). Therefore:

  1. Please pray with us that public opinion on assisted suicide will continue to shift, and that more people will understand the reality that assisted suicide is the intentional taking of a human life, and not the mere removal of life support
  2. Pray that the Church in this nation will be strong in its resistance to assisted suicide
  3. Pray that assisted suicide will not come back into Parliament after the summer

Now is not the time to get complacent. Please continue to pray with us and help us as we stand for life and say no to assisted suicide.

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