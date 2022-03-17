Ask your MP to oppose DIY abortion amendment

There will be a vote in the House of Commons on an amendment to the Health and Care Bill which seeks to make the practice of DIY abortion, also known as telemedicine abortion or pills-by-post abortion, permanent.

The government previously announced on 24 February that it intends to end the practice of DIY abortion on 29 August. If this amendment passes through the House of Commons, then the practice of DIY abortion will be fully legalised as a permanent provision.

Please write to your MP asking them to vote against this amendment and outlining the various safety concerns with DIY abortion. We have suggested some points for you to make in your own words below.

Please urge your MP to promise to vote against the amendment to protect women’s safety and revert to requiring an in-person clinical assessment before administering these pills.

