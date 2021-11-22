Action alert: contact your MP to protect life

In Friday’s weekly news email, we let you know about some abortion amendments to the Health and Care Bill.

We now believe that there is a real chance that some of these amendments will be voted on and potentially become law.

One amendment, NC50, would decriminalise abortion before 24 weeks of pregnancy.

The abortion lobby are desperate for this change – it would remove much of the recognition in our law that there are two human lives affected through abortion. If we believe that people, no matter how small, are still people, made in God’s image, we will act.

Three other amendments are much more positive. NC31 changes the abortion limit to 22 weeks and would restrict abortions from taking place when the baby is viable outside the womb. NC51 would make it clear that sex-selective abortion (i.e. killing a child because it is a girl or a boy) is illegal. And NC52 would mean that babies suspected of having disabilities would no longer be able to be killed up to birth.

Contact your MP.

What can I do?

Please ask your MP to oppose NC50 of the Health and Social Care Bill (which would decriminalise abortion up to 24 weeks).

Ask him or her instead to support NC31, NC51 and NC52.

As you contact your MP, remember to:

Make it clear that you are a constituent – it is best to include your address if you are writing

Be kind, confident and clear about what you are asking

Encourage them where possible – acknowledge that they have a difficult job to do well that requires great energy and wisdom

Let them know you are praying for them.

The amendments could be voted on as early as this evening.

So please contact your MP urgently.

