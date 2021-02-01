Documents for case of Seyi Omooba

1 February 2021

The case of Miss Seyi Omooba vs Michael Garrett Associates Ltd (trading as Global Artists) and Leicester Theatre Trust Ltd is being heard in the London Central Employment Tribunal starting on 1 February 2021.

As documents are brought into evidence, links will appear on this page to assist those attending the hearing. Please refresh the page (F5) to make sure you are viewing the latest version.

 

General

 

Witness Statements

Witness statement of Pastor Ade Omooba MBE

Witness statement of Seyi Omooba

Witness statement of Chris Stafford

Witness statement of Michael Garrett

 

BUNDLE 1 A. Pleadings

2. Claimant’s ET1 and Particulars of Claim against Second Respondent (pages 6-22)

3. Second Respondent’s ET3 and Grounds of Resistance (pages 23-50)

4. Claimant’s ET1 and Particulars of Claim against First Respondent (pages 51-66)

5. First Respondent’s ET3 and Grounds of Resistance (pages 67-96)

6. First Respondent’s amended Grounds of Resistance with reference to GOR Defence (pages 97-119)

7.  Combined List of Issues (pages 120-126)

10. Claimant’s Consolidated Schedule of Remedies (130-134)

 

BUNDLE 1 B. Relevant Correspondence and Documents

21. Email from Nikolai Foster to Chris Stafford on 18.03.19 forwarding communication to the Claimant on 7.2.19 welcoming her to the cast and attaching the Second Respondent’s Dignity at Work policy (165)

22. The Second Respondent’s Dignity at Work policy attached to email dated 18.03.19 above (166-183)

32. Email from Fiona Moore to Chris Stafford regarding announcement of casting for The Color Purple (with enclosed press release) (205-211)

33. Email chain between Julie Holman, Chris Stafford, Fiona Moore, Chris Sudworth, Ben Wooldridge, Nikolai Foster, Fiona Allan, Claire Ward, Stephen Chalmers, Rob Macpherson and Laura Smith between 15.03.19 – 16.03.19 regarding the republication of the Claimant’s historical Facebook post and need for statement (212-233)

41. Email chain between Claimant, Bobbie Chatt and Michael Garrett re Facebook Post First Statement in Response (244)

42. Email chain between Claimant, Bobbie Chatt and Michael Garrett re Facebook Post Second Statement in Response (245)

43. Email chain between Claimant, Bobbie Chatt and Michael Garrett re Facebook Post Third Statement in Response (246)

44. Email chain between Claimant, Bobbie Chatt and Michael Garrett re Facebook Post Last Statement in Response (247)

52. Emails from Chris Stafford to the Chairman and Deputy Chairman of the Second Respondent’s Trustees with update on response to the issue the republication of the Claimant’s historical Facebook post (285)

54. Email chain between Nikolai Foster, Chris Stafford, Claire Ward and Ian Squires regarding update and response to situation (287-289)

55. Email chain between Nikolai Foster, Chris Stafford, Claire Ward and Chris Sudworth and Fiona Allan regarding immediate plan of action (290-291)

59. Email chain between Chris Stafford and Bobbie Chatt between 16.3.19 – 17.3.19 regarding the Claimant’s draft statement to the republication of Facebook post (299-302)

60. Email chain between Bobbie Chatt and the Claimant confirming the Claimant’s last statement regarding the republication of the historical Facebook post (303-306)

63. Email chain between Nikolai Foster, Chris Stafford attaching Tinuke Craig’s statement (309)

67. Email from Nikolai Foster to Chris Stafford regarding Nikolai Foster’s statement (320)

68. Email from Chris Stafford to Trustees of the Second Respondent notifying them of the cancellation of the season launch due to ‘current situation’ (321-323)

71. Email chain between Bobbie Chatt and Chris Stafford between 17.3.19 – 18.3.19 regarding Claimant’s last statement on the matter (327-328)

73. Email from Alex Parker to Nikolai Foster and Chris Stafford enclosing Alex Parker’s statement on the matter (333)

74. Email chain between Nikolai Foster, Alex Parker and Chris Stafford regarding Alex Parker’s statement on the matter (334)

75. Email from Nikolai Foster to Chris Stafford regarding Phil Belfield conversation Monday 18 March regarding Joanna Francis (335)

92. Email from Chris Stafford to Bobbie Chatt attaching proposed letter to the Claimant with opportunity to comment on proposed statements (with enclosed letter dated 21 March 2019 terminating Claimant’s engagement) (377-379)

93. Email from Bobbie Chatt to the Claimant forwarding Email from Chris Stafford to Bobbie Chatt attaching proposed letter to the Claimant with opportunity to comment on proposed statements (380-381)

94. Email chain between Chris Stafford and Bobbie Chatt regarding the Second Respondent’s proposed public statement (including proposed public statement) (382-383)

95. Email from Bobbie Chatt to Claimant regarding the Second Respondent’s proposed public statement (384)

104. Licence Agreement between Theatrical Rights Worldwide and the Second Respondent (402-411)

106. Newspaper Article – Alice Walker pens moving essay on The Color Purple, Celie as a character and Oluwaseyi Omooba (413-414)

 

BUNDLE 1 C. Public Reaction – Threats to boycott production

109. Various Copies of Social Media posts including threats to boycott the production (418-464)

110. Various Series of press articles referencing negative reactions in social media to the republication of the Claimant’s Facebook post and her role in the production, including references to boycotting the production (465-497)

 

BUNDLE 2 D. Press Reports – Response to republication of Facebook post and response to termination of engagement with Second Respondent

112. Various Examples of press reports responding to the Second Respondent’s termination of the Claimant’s engagement (521B-692)

 

BUNDLE 2 F. Claimant’s Interviews / News Articles post issue of claim

117. Press release by Christian Concern (896-899)

121. Transcript of the Today interview with Radio 4 with Claimant and Matthew Hemley (910-912)

 

BUNDLE 3 G. Second Respondent’s Miscellaneous Documents

132. Email chain between Steve Speigel and Chris Stafford regarding Alice Walker comment (980-985)

133. Email from Steve Speigel to Chris Stafford enclosing emails and statement from the Authors of the musical production of The Color Purple (986-1002)

 

BUNDLE 3 H. First Respondent’s Additional Documents

139. First Respondent’s standard Agency Agreement Old (1085-1090)

140. First Respondent’s standard Agency Agreement New (1091-1097)

150. Email from Michael Garrett to Claimant regarding Termination of Agency Agreement with First Respondent (1108)

152. Email from Bobbie Chatt to Claimant regarding termination of the Claimant’s Agency Agreement with First Respondent (1110)

153. Letter from Claimant to Michael Garrett regarding termination of the Claimant’s Agency Agreement with First Respondent (1111)

155. Email from Claimant to Michael Garrett regarding a reply to her letter dated 25 March 2019 (1114)

156. Email from Michael Garrett to Claimant confirming termination of the Claimant’s Agency Agreement with First Respondent (1115-1116)

165. Claimant’s Claim Form and Particulars of Claim for County Court Proceedings against First Respondent (1130-1148)

166. Undated Transcript of text messages between Bobbie Chatt and Claimant (1149-1150)

 

BUNDLE 3 I. Claimant’s Additional Documents

177. Tweet by Claimant regarding Bernard Dayo Article with comments (1209-1214)

 

BUNDLE 4 K. Claimant’s Miscellaneous Documents

195. Undated The Color Purple 2015 Broadway Revival Script (1251-1479)

 

BUNDLE 4 L. Additional Documents received after finalisation of consolidated bundle

196. Transcript of the Claimant’s interview with BBC World Service posted to Christian Concern website (1480-1482)

198. Email from Nikolai Foster to Alex Payton sending analysis of The Color Purple script (1485)

200. Original Facebook Post from Claimant (1496)

204. Email from Bobbie Chatt to Claimant re invoice (1507)

206. Various Seyi Omooba total income (1509-1517)

209. Text Messages between Claimant and Bobbie Chatt (1533-1537)

211. Various Chris Stafford notes of Sequence of Events (1539-1541)

212.Email from Alex Payton to Pavel Stroilov re C’s Invoice (1542)

 

Supplemental Bundle Documents

214. Email from Kay Magson to Global Artists attaching Script and meeting brief (1578)

222. Email from Global Artists to the Claimant attaching script and brief (1631)

223. Press Release – “Case of Christian actress sacked for biblical beliefs to be heard at Employment Tribunal” By Christian Concern (1632-1634)

224. Extracts from The Color Purple by Alice Walker (1635-1638)

228. The Color Purple at Cadogan Hall – Onstage Review (1675-1678)

229. Text messages between the Claimant and Bobbie Chatt (1679-1682)

231. Text messages between the Claimant and Bobbie Chatt (1685)

 

Joining the Hearing

Email centrallondonETpublicaccess@justice.gov.uk citing case name Omooba v Michael Garrett Associates, and case number 2202946/2019 to request a link.

