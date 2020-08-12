‘Conversion therapy’ BBC News report ‘misled viewers’

Core Issues Trust (CIT) has responded to a portrayal in a BBC News at 10 report in which the organisation is caricatured as offering so-called ‘conversion therapy’.

Last month, the Prime Minister proposed to outlaw the practice and promised a government investigation into what he called ‘conversion therapy’: a misleading and deceitful term invented by gay activists, conflating psychotherapy and counselling for clients’ unwanted same-sex attraction with various criminal offences including rape and torture.

The BBC report featured the claims of a man named Gareth, who now regrets his past efforts to move away from same-sex attraction, and says that the treatment he received damaged his mental health.

The claims, covering a four-year period from 2009-2012, add up to a misleading picture of the work of CIT.

Gareth opted out of formal counselling with CIT

CIT was the only group named in the segment, implying that it was mainly the charity that provided damaging counselling or therapy. The report claimed: “Gareth is a qualified medical doctor in Manchester. But growing up in Northern Ireland, he began counselling with Core Issues and later other groups over four years.”

After an initial meeting, correspondence from 2009 to 2012 shows that Gareth deliberately chose not to enter into formal counselling with Mike Davidson, recognising that professional barriers would change the nature of the interaction Gareth sought to continue with him.

At the time, Mike Davidson was a trainee psychotherapist. In an email on 12 September 2009, Gareth responded to his offer of therapy under supervision:

“I would like it if you were someone I could speak to outside of counselling – someone who I could speak to about the counselling sessions if I needed to. I would think that if I went to you that would put up a barrier of professionalism almost.”

Further email correspondence suggests he sought help to achieve his aims from fully qualified third parties in Northern Ireland.

No evidence of pressure or harm

The BBC report also featured Gareth suggesting that the therapy he underwent caused mental health problems. Gareth said: “Pretty soon after it began, my mental health took a drastic turn for the worse. There’s a huge pressure for you to stick with it and to keep trying, to try harder, to delve deeper into the problems that might have caused this.”

However, in all the email correspondence between 2009 and 2012, there is no suggestion from Gareth that he has been in any way pressured, or that his mental health is suffering. To the contrary, the emails show Gareth extremely grateful for the informal support he has received.

On 27 January 2010, Gareth wrote:

“I can’t thank you enough for meeting with me back in August and starting me on this journey. When I think back to what things were like before then, I sometimes can’t believe how I am now able to share my struggle with other men who can support and help me.”

Friendly correspondence continues between the two in the following years. In September 2011, Gareth says “Again, thank you for taking time out to give me some sound advice, and for the help you have been to me over the years.” In July 2012, Gareth even supplies a testimony, to be used under a pseudonym, defending the freedom for people like him to receive support:

“…There are many men in my position, who are looking for the support offered by therapists and support groups currently under attack. It is surely at the discretion of the one reaching out for that support, whether or not to avail themselves of it. Why should they be denied such a lifeline? “I am eternally thankful for the support I have received through therapy…”

Private conversations between consenting adults

Dr Mike Davidson commented: “I support Dr Gareth’s freedom to reinterpret his experience following his decision to identify as a gay man. But the BBC report should indicate, even briefly, the support Dr Gareth expressed after three years of contact with Core Issues Trust, and what he shared at the time, publicly in 2012.

“Certain bodies are lobbying for an end to therapy for men who want to overcome these struggles. How dare they! As a man who has been on the receiving end of this kind of help, and a medical professional myself, I say we should give it greater support.

“On this occasion the BBC report allowed his claims to go unchallenged and has misled the public. The ‘coming out’’ process that Gareth experienced is always about rejecting transformation and denying the existence of ex-gay identities.

“Gareth’s story is being used to bolster the idea that groups like Core Issues Trust should be banned, without evidence of harm and despite stating that he benefitted from contact with the Trust over three years. This shows us that the heart of the campaign to ban ‘conversion therapy’ is politically motivated and in fact intends to ban even private conversations between consenting adults to achieve its ends.

“It would enhance the BBC’s commitment to accurate reporting and due impartiality to report not only those who claim therapy has not worked for them, but also to speak to those willing and able to speak of the benefits of therapeutic interventions and counselling that groups like Core Issues Trust provide.”

