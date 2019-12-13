Jesus Christ – still on the throne

Andrea Williams reflects on the General Election campaign and how the Church must continue proclaiming Jesus Christ and his Lordship.

In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God. The same was in the beginning with God. All things were made by him; and without him was not any thing made that was made. In him was life; and the life was the light of men. And the light shineth in darkness; and the darkness comprehended it not. … Jesus was the true Light, which lighteth every man that cometh into the world. He was in the world, and the world was made by him, and the world knew him not. Jesus came unto his own, and his own received him not. But as many as received him, to them gave he power to become the sons of God, even to them that believe on his name: … And the Word was made flesh, and dwelt among us, and we beheld his glory, the glory as of the only begotten of the Father full of grace and truth. (John 1:1-5, 9-12, 14)

This election week we have been asking who will be ruling Britain on 13 December – today.

The Book of Revelation makes the answer clear:

Grace to you and peace from him who is and who was and who is to come, and from the seven spirits who are before his throne, and from Jesus Christ the faithful witness, the firstborn from the dead, and the ruler of kings on earth. Revelation 1:4-5

As Matthew Roberts has pointed out in his excellent series ‘Who Rules Britain‘:

The Apostle John wrote these words under the despotic rule of the Roman emperors, exiled as a follower of Christ, persecuted by the most powerful empire the world had ever known. It demonstrates the total certainty that Christians have that ultimate power – including political power – does not lie with national governments; not even the emperor in Rome. It lies with the one true God, Father, Son and Holy Spirit (note the Trinitarian shape of the verse). His authority is eternal and absolute and unchangeable. God the Holy Trinity is the creator and ruler of all things. That has never changed, and never will.

There was never going to be an ultimate change of government today. Jesus Christ remains enthroned by God the Father as King of Kings and Lord of Lords.

Let us ask ourselves whether as Christians we are reacting to the election result as if this were not true? Do some have unbridled jubilation as if this were not true, as if only the Conservatives are powerful enough to save us from the dangers of a Corbynist agenda? Are others Christians mourning, fearing what a Johnson government will bring?

Sometimes I feel as if the Church in this nation doesn’t truly believe in the radical, potent, transforming power of the gospel.

At the centre of Christian faith is the confession that ‘Jesus is Lord’. Jesus, not Caesar, nor any other king or emperor or president or prime minister, is the one in ultimate charge of the nations.

He is the one to whom all people, have a duty to acknowledge, serve, worship and honour.

It is Jesus that we are to speak of as Christians; it is Jesus that we speak of at Christian Concern. It is Jesus, and his trustworthy, loving leadership that we want to see all earthly kings, princes and politicians acknowledge.

I know that it is our job as Christians to live this out in our private and public lives. And at Christian Concern we seek to speak this out in public; in law, in media, in government, when bad laws are being implemented, to speak so that Christians and churches could be free to bring hope to their communities.

We speak so that doors stay open; we contend so that Christians on the ground can keep on speaking. We campaign to make sure there’s space in society for faithful Christians not only to worship at home or in church, but to live lives that shine brightly of the hope of Christ.

Seeing no major party offering real, positive change on moral issues confirms for me the real need to speak in the media, in public debate, in politics – to challenge, to expose, to disrupt when society wants to turn a blind eye – and then to speak of the beauty, the certainty, the hope of Jesus Christ and his ways.

Although there is often hostility and misunderstanding from those who oppose us, we must keep going – too much is at stake.

As Christians, we should not only be seeking personal renewal but also the renewal and discipling of our national institutions – homes, education, councils, arts, media, local government, national government, healthcare, finance…

Churches and individual Christians need to bring the hope of Christ, on the ground, to those around them – to the homeless, the drug addicts, the people in crisis pregnancies, the orphans, the homeless and to all the other vulnerable people around them. We need to dream and pray ‘big’ – an end to abortion, homes for children, empty prisons, help for the addicted – and then we need to act boldly creating places of safety, healing and hope.

This cuts across all political boundaries. We are the Church – one body with one Lord.

If we’re to put the hope of Jesus at the heart of society, we need each other. We speak, campaign, and protect freedoms at a national level – but that’s no good without many many faithful Christians and churches doing Christ’s will up and down the country.

Or rather – without God enabling and empowering us to be his ambassadors.

Jesus is Lord over all of life. We proclaim his righteous, loving rule over every area of our lives – and this day and every day we are called to pray for Boris Johnson. Let’s pray for a cabinet of ministers that will fear God; that will make righteous laws in obedience to King Jesus. Let’s pray for the protection of our unborn; for the vulnerable; for marriage; families; children. Let us pray for freedom to live out the gospel for the prospering our nation.

Let’s pray that this is a change of guard for this nation and that we will see Christ’s glory in this land. May His Kingdom come in our nation as it is in Heaven.

|